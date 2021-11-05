From Okwe Obi Abuja

The Federal Government, has begun the training of civil servants on Cash and Voucher Assistance Policy, to scale up national development.

Government, through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, while flagging off the exercise yesterday in Abuja, noted that it would help in educating citizens on the Cash and Voucher Assistance functions.

Represented by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs Department, Ali Grema, she explained that the training would sharpened the understanding of stakeholders on how to use use the scheme to design and develop an inclusive national policy which would strengthen the institutional and operational environment of Cash and Voucher Assistance in Nigeria.

According to her, “In the next three days, the stakeholders gathered here who were carefully selected in line with their mandates and relevance in the operation of CVA in Nigeria will be sharing ideas and information geared towards having a common understanding of the operating terminologies and practices associated with CVA.

“This will strategically prepare us to carry out the assignment of elaborating the National Cash and Voucher Assistance in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Regional Programme Officer for World Food Programme (WFP), Natasha Frosina added that training of would boost accountability and transparency in the disbursement and movement of donor funds, especially to the North East.