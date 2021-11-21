From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has organized training for farmers in three Local Government Areas of Sokoto state.

The participants were drawn from communities in Yabo, Bodinga and Shagari Local Government Areas of the state. 600 farmers were trained on organic farming and organic manure compost making, while 200 people were educated on conduct of integrated soil fertility management technology.

A Facilitator, Dr. Abdullahi Bako Rabah of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, highlighted the economic and environment benefits of organic fertilizers.

According to him: “This waste that we considered of no value can nutrient enrich our crops for food security. Studies have revealed that organic fertilizers can enrich the water holding capacity and sustain microbial life within the soil than the inorganic fertilizers.

He advised the farmers to henceforth take advantage of the numerous wastes within their areas and convert them into organic a fertilizer which according to him is accessible, affordable and sustainable.

Also speaking, Mallam Abdullahi said the training will motivate farmers in the country to use their natural resources towards improving crop production without waiting for synthetic fertilizers from the government.

“We want the farmers known that organic fertilizers gives all the nutrients and elements to ensure plant growth unlike chemical fertilizers that are of limited compositions.” He explained.

In his remarks, the village head of Dagawa, Alhaji Aliyu Dagawa appraised the Federal Government for impacting knowledge on the farmers, which is not only important but also contemporary.

He added that, the local technology on accessing organic fertilizers will enable farmers in the community increase in the crop production such as millet, maize, rice, bean and sweet potatoes among others.

One of the female participants, Hajiya Jimmah Modi, said the participation of women in the training session will further encourage them in farming activities.

The trainings, organized by the department of Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services were conducted in both theoretical and practical sessions by the resource persons.

