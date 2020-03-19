With the Federal Government’s travel ban on several European countries as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, about 20 players of the Super Eagles have been confined to their foreign base and can’t return to Nigeria, at least for now, according to a report on Brila.net.

21 of the 24 players called up by Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr are based in Europe.

Already, about eight cases of Covid-19 had been reported officially in Nigeria, but the government was taking steps to curtail the growing threat of the virus.

Recently, the government suspended several sporting activities in the country as a direct step to dissuade such public gatherings until the foreseeable future.

Wednesday’s travel ban would have affected Nigeria men’s senior football team, the Super Eagles’ preparation for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Asaba on March 23.

The Eagles were earlier scheduled to play against Sierra Leone in a Group L fixture in the qualifiers, but the Confederation of African Football had announced the suspension of all its competitions due to the Coronavirus.

Among the countries on the ban list included the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain, where 20 Eagles players are based.

All the players in the affected countries are currently under self-isolation at their various bases across Europe, as club sides were also ensuring strict medical protocols.