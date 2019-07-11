Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday, pledged to deepen the existing ties between both countries.

The diplomatic relations, according to the federal government and the UAE, would be further enhanced through implementation of the existing framework in order to achieve maximum benefits of both countries.

Nigeria and UAE made the commitment in Abuja, yesterday, when the newly appointed UAE Consul General to Nigeria, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandoos, presented his letter of commission to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Suleiman.

In his remarks, Suleiman advocated for sustained and improved relations between Nigeria and UAE, even as he called for the need to drive all frameworks to action.

He added that the ties between Nigeria and UAE have received tremendous improvement, and noted that more efforts are needed to deepen relations, through implementation of various frameworks for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He said: “In the last few years, the relations between Nigeria and the UAE has grown speedily and we are looking forward for it to continue to grow faster to the best interest of both countries.

“We are happy to have someone like you, with your background and experience in other places. We are optimistic that you will bring that to bear in the UAE-Nigeria relations as we leverage on that experience. The framework is on the table. It is just to push and sign up on all of them so that they can begin to derive maximum benefits from these relations.” On his part, Al Mandoossaid UAE looks forward to a peaceful and stable Africa.

The envoy further said he is hopeful of delivering on the expectations of both countries; during his tour of duty in Nigeria.

“We will support the relationship on how both countries will have better relationships and for future reasons.

The message from our president is to support the country to be more stable, secure, and innovative.

“Our expectations are very high about Nigeria and we have a clear vision from our President and foreign policy; to support African countries to stability because the stability of African countries is also our stability.

We look forward to increased cooperation and economic ties for now and the future,” he said.