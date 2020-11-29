By Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Government and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), have revealed plans to work together in order to cut down energy consumption by industries in Nigeria.

Th made this public in Abuja at the weekend during the inauguration of the project steering committee for the execution of the project on improving Nigeria’s industrial energy performance and Resource Efficient Cleaner Production.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, while making her remarks, the committee would execute the project in selected small, medium and large scale industries “through programmatic approaches and promotion of innovation in clean technology solutions.”

She said: “The objective of this project is to accelerate the adoption of industrial energy efficiency and to improve enterprise environmental performance under the wider umbrella of Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production.

“Initial manufacturing industries in which the energy management systems, energy system optimisation and RECP methodologies will be introduced, piloted and demonstrated have been selected in the steel, petrochemical, textiles, food and beverage sub-sectors in Nigeria.”

Ikeazor said the steering committee members would bring their technical expertise in guiding this project to a successful conclusion.

“To protect ourselves and the environment from the harmful effects of inefficient production processes, there is the need to encourage best practices in our industrial processes and its success requires the participation of all stakeholders,” the minister stated.

She added: “The general adoption of the cleaner production strategy can alleviate the serious problems of climate change, air and water pollution, global warning, land degradation, etc. Hence the successful implementation of this project is a priority.”

On his part, the Country Representative and Regional Director, UNIDO, Jean Bakole, said project would make Nigerian industries develop an expert base which could be exported to other African countries.

He said industries account for one-third of total energy consumption and almost 40 per cent of worldwide CO2 emissions, as the need to reduce energy consumption, environmental degradation and resources depletion by industries in emerging economies was critical.

Bakole said the project would address questions on how industries would improve their efficiency, increase profitability, operate at international best standards, comply with regulations and maintain improved relationship with policy makers.