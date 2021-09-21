From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, said on Tuesday, that it has uncovered increasing fraudulent activities in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines that had to do with people trying to get the COVID-19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated.

In response, it said that the services of the State Security Services (SSS), ICPC and other law enforcement agencies have been engaged to investigate and prosecute persons and their accomplices attempting to fraudulently acquire COVID-19 vaccination cards without getting vaccinated.

Specifically, the government said it recently arrested and is prosecuting a staff of the FCT State Primary Healthcare Development Board who was involved in the criminal act, insisting that the staff will face wrath of the law.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, that the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) was unhappy with the fraudulent attempts and has urged those attempting such acts to desist henceforth.

He insisted that the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and the vaccination cards are totally free of charge at all designated COVID-19 vaccination sites across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT, and possession of vaccination cards without receiving the vaccines is criminal and punishable by law.

He encouraged Nigerians to immediately report any suspected cases of buying and selling of COVID-19 vaccination cards without receiving the vaccines to the nearest law enforcement agency or to NPHCDA using several of its communication channels.

He reiterated that the NPHCDA was closely working with NAFDAC to monitor and handle any Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI).