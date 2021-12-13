From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Government on Monday launched a 10-year sustainable development plan (SDP) which Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said envisions the bright future that the administration pursues, and is anchored on four pillars of governance and institutional reforms, economic development, social development, and infrastructural development.

The Governor said the SDP comprises in clear terms “our plans for education, healthcare, security architecture, transport system, rural-urban development, waste management, youth engagements and women empowerment, safety nets, climate change and other environmental issues.”

The launch drew applauses from the federal government, United Nations Development Programme, Afreximbank, organised private sector players, traditional institutions and civic groups — all of whom described the document as a deliberate and robust effort of the AbdulRazaq administration to set Kwara on the path of sustainable growth and development.

At the launch were the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Clem Ikanade Agba; Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters Dr. Sarah Alade; Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business Dr. Jumoke Oduwoye; Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDG Adejoke Adefulire; state cabinet members; representative of the Emir of Ilorin and Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II; Olusin of Ijara Isin Oba Ajibola Ademola Julius; Balogun Gambari of Ilorin Alhaji Adebayo Aliyu and civic groups.

Speaking at the launch of the document in Ilorin, the state capital, the Governor said: “In January this year, we unveiled a five-year agricultural transformation plan which revolves around our comparative advantage as a state with vast arable land. That agribusiness plan was the first of its kind in our state in many years. However, it was just a standalone, one-sector-specific plan.

“Today, we are launching a 10-year sustainable development plan (SDP: 2021-2030) upon which hangs everything we need to do to place Kwara on the path of inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.

“Kwara State had its first development plan in 1970 and it ran for five years. The second development plan ran between 1975 and 1980. This Sustainable Development Plan is the third of such comprehensive Kwara-specific blueprint which plans for the future of the state.

“The SDP draws from extensive bottom-up consultations with stakeholders. It is anchored on four core pillars: governance and institutional reforms; economic development; social development; and infrastructural development.

“The plan is estimated to gulp N4.7tr between now and 2030 — a long-term investment that is necessary for sustainable growth. The funding will come from public and private sector sources.

“The cross-cutting linkages of the sectors remain an important feature of the plan beginning with the robust sector diagnostic report and the practice-based results monitoring framework.

“The plan has been drawn with full involvement of the bureaucracy and various stakeholders. It also aligns with various high-level policy parameters such as Nigeria’s Sustainability Plan, the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“No plan is cast in iron. The SDP therefore envisages periodic reviews to accommodate realities unforeseen at the time of its formulation. It has been designed to accommodate our annual strategic plans and medium term sector strategies (MTSS).

“Our choice of a 10-year horizon is intentional. Despite its attention to local realities, it serves to benchmark and converge with the UN-SDGs as far as possible, given the 2030 close-out year for both policy instruments.

“I commend all the stakeholders, including our traditional institutions, public and private sector players, and our technical partners who worked so hard to make this a huge success. The essence of making it bottom-up and deliberately participatory is so that everyone can own it for optimal success and for the good of Kwara State.”

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Clem Ikanade Agba, who was the chief launcher of the document, said the Kwara plan aligns with the national strategy to tackle various developmental challenges and commended the state government for being one of the few states to have come up with such a robust roadmap.

Agba said the five-year national development plan (2021-2025) would require about N350tr to execute.

He said: “I am pleased to note that Kwara State has indeed become one of the first States to do this as the Plan being launched today is sufficiently aligned with the National Development Plan, 2021-2025 and indeed Nigeria Agenda 2050. The Kwara State Sustainable Development Plan, just like the National Development Plan, focuses on developing critical infrastructure, strengthening institutions of governance, developing human capital, addressing security challenges and leveraging on the power of the private sector as pivot of development.

“In addition, the Pillars of the Kwara State Sustainable Development Plan have been mapped with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 2030, the African Union Agenda, 2063 and the ECOWAS Vision 2050, with targets and strategies for achieving them. This is the way to go. I therefore enjoin other States to emulate this laudable initiative. We all have crucial roles to play in ensuring that the key objectives of the Plan are achieved. The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning stands ready to provide the much-needed technical support in this regard.

“I believe that the Kwara State Development Agenda, is robust enough to support and encourage indigenous production, empower demand for goods and services and facilitate employment for the youths of the state. I therefore urge the Government and people of Kwara State and indeed all Nigerians, to use the new Development Agenda in the refocusing and repositioning of Kwara State as the real ‘Jewel in the Savannah’.”

The Minister urged the state government to be strict with the implementation phase of the plan.

Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Mrs. Claire Hensaw said the plan is a vital tool for decision making and resources allocation.

While emphasising that element of people is one of the five pillars of the SDGs, Hensaw declared that the UNDP is committed to supporting innovative leadership that is focused on developing its human capital to strengthen social change.

Dr Sarah Alade, who commended the Governor for the fine effort, said the Kwara plan aligns with the national document and urged the administration and other states to invest more on human capital development and infrastructure to attract more investors.

“Human capital development, as prioritised in the state’s SDP, is commendable. It is tested and effective rule to drive competitiveness that will transform the state to the front row economically,” she said.

Adefilure said the concept demonstrates the government’s zeal to attain greater heights come 2030, adding such a plan is one of the few ones at subnational levels that Nigeria can boast of.

“This is, indeed, gladdening and a step in the right direction for a prosperous Kwara State. We are proud to be associated with this process and your achievements in this respect,” she added.

Kwara State Finance Commissioner Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi said the plan seeks to address the “core developmental issues of poverty, infrastructural deficit, and inequality by leveraging on the synergies of the people, the private sectors, and related capabilities using an inclusive and sustainable approach.”

She solicited for maximum support of the citizens as the government is set to activate a plan that she noted will go a long way in achieving further the socio-economic stability, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, governance and institutional arrangement in the state.

Dr. Abdulateef Shitu, Executive Director, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said the launched plan will further strengthen development planning process especially in driving an inclusive and coordinated strategy that takes into cognisance the citizens’ needs.

Describing the document as a proof of AbdulRazaq’s visionary qualities, Shittu affirmed that the NGF is part of the Central Working Group handling the development of Nigeria Agenda 2050, which he said seeks the participation of state Governors and their Finance Commissioners in the design process.

The Olofa of Offa said the traditional institutions would support the implementation of the lofty plan for the development of the state, commending the Governor for his foresight and commitment to the welfare of the people.

KWACCIMA President Olalekan Fatai, in his submission, said the Governor has always demonstrated his love to develop the state through various giant plans, assuring the government of the unflinching support of the business community.

