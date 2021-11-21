From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal Government has launched the recently reviewed National Policy on Gender in Education (NPGE).

The national launch and dissemination of the NPGE, which was held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, was done with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Addressing participants, which included education stakeholders across the states in South-South and South-West, Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, said the NPGE was the reviewed National Policy on Gender in Basic Education (NPGBE) which was developed and printed in 2006.

Abdulkadir who was represented by the Deputy Director (Gender) at the ministry, Mrs. Felicia Ajanigo Abuka, said the revised policy would now be used at all levels – from Early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE) to tertiary level.

She charged participants to be committed to the implementation of the policy document in their respective states in order to reduce the disparities in access, retention, and completion at all levels of education.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Mrs. Azuka Menkili, told participants that her organization was delighted to work with the Nigerian government and other partners in bringing the policy to fruition.

She said the launch of the document was “a demonstration of the transformative political will and strategic investment being made in girls’ education in Nigeria.

“And we know what works to increase girl’s participation in education – from cash transfer programmes, to compacts with men and with communities, to multiple, flexible, and certified learning pathways, to investing in skills development for girls.

“Our challenge going forward is not to figure out what to do to achieve gender equality, but how to deliver these proven strategies through sustainable delivery mechanisms with speed, scale and quality.

“UNICEF stands ready to work with government, partners, communities, teachers, parents, and students to deliver high-quality educational services for every girl and boy,” she stated.

