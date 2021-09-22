The Federal Government has unveiled Satellite Infrastructure Company ( SIC) and the Satellite Broadband and Broadcasting Company (SBBC), two new subsidiary companies created from the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT).

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, unveiled the new firm to stakeholders and channel partners at the just concluded NIGCOMSAT Stakeholders’ Forum, with the theme: ‘‘NIGCOMSAT Ltd: The Present and The Future.’’

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs and Special Project, Mr Adamu Idris in Abuja, yesterday, quoted Pantami as saying the SIC would provide satellite upstream services such; as Transponder Leasing, In-orbit-Testing (IOT) services and Carrier Spectrum Management (CSM) services.

He added that the SBBC sought to provide satellite downstream services such; as broadband internet services and broadcasting services, amongst others.

Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Dr Abimbola Alale said it was repositioning itself for potential opportunities and risks, hence,” the creation of operational structures, to facilitate its business aspirations.

“As we strive to achieve our vision to be the leading satellite communication solutions provider in Nigeria and Africa, NIGCOMSAT in 2020, obtained approval to form two subsidiary companies (SUBCOs).”

Alale said the stakeholders’ forum would afford NIGCOMSAT an opportunity to take stock of its achievements in the preceding years.

She said: ‘ it was also the perfect avenue for channel partners and stakeholders in the telecoms industry to review NIGCOMSAT’s performance and operations.

“NIGCOMSAT is a key player in the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), as published by the Federal ministry of communications and digital economy and launched by President Muhammadu Buhari. The forum, thus, highlighted the contributions of NIGCOMSAT Ltd. as a national digital economy service infrastructure, providing satellite communication solutions to an array of customers.”

On the contributions of NIGCOMSAT Ltd. in the past years, Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Mr Gbenga Adebayo extolled the operations of the company and urged its debtors to strive to pay up within the stipulated time for all the services rendered.

“Satellite operations are key to telecommunications growth in the country, so NIGCOMSAT Ltd. should be guided to succeed by all stakeholders,” he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.