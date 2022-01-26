From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has unveiled emergency contacts for consular enquiries, general information and updates for Nigerians resident in Ukraine.

The Embassy of Nigeria in Ukraine, released the contacts in a statement issued in Kiev and made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli.

The development is sequel to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

The Nigerian Mission in Kiev said in view of the current developments in Ukraine, all Nigerians resident in Ukraine and environs, including students, and their relations in Nigeria, are

hereby advised to contact the Embassy of Nigeria in Kiev, Ukraine, for matters

pertaining to enquiries, consular and welfare requests and emergencies on:

a. +380632353417;

b. +380631954965;

c. +380442597767;

d. +380442581854;

e. +380442599942; and/or

“Nigerians are hereby further advised to take their individual and collective

safety and security very seriously: avoid unnecessary travels within the country,

especially to identified hotspots in Eastern Ukraine; and ensure that they carry

requisite identification at all times,” the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev said.