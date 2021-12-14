The new board and interim management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company have assumed office. The board has Victor Osadolor as Chairman. Osadolor is currently Chairman of UBA Pensions, a Non-Executive Director of African Finance Corporation (AFC), and former Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA). He is a seasoned finance and business turnaround expert with over three decades of corporate experience. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and an honorary life member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Also on the board is Alex Okoh, the current the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). He is also currently a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, and has over three decades of corporate experience in general management, leadership, banking and organisational development. During his career in the banking sector, he served in a variety of leadership roles, including corporate banking, operations, treasury, as well as initiating and designing transformative projects and processes. Other members of the board include Atiku Abubakar Tambuwal, Sam Adikamkwu; a legal practitioner and former Chief Legal Adviser at the United Bank for Africa (UBA); and Muyiwa Akinyemi, seasoned accountant and a current Group Executive at the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The Interim Management is led by Bada Akinwumi, who will serve as the Interim Managing Director. Other members of the interim management are Sani Usman, Interim Chief Business Officer; Babajide Ibironke, Interim Chief Finance Officer; Donald Etim, Interim Chief Marketing Officer; and Femi Zacheus Interim Chief Technical Officer.

