As part of its commitment to laying a foundation towards a more open and inclusive government that allows for increased youth participation in making key national decisions in governance, economic development and national security, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) will be holding a National Youth Conference (NYC) in Abuja from October 12 – 15, 2021.

The Youth Conference, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is perhaps the first of its kind in Nigeria and will be completely private sector driven with the government creating the enabling environment for the private sector to contribute its quota to initiatives that will promote the place of the youth in nation building, governance, economy, peace and national security.

The event provides another opportunity to dialogue, harmonise and capture the goals, concerns, aspirations, plans and contributions of the Nigerian youth towards the creation of an effective and efficient approach for future government engagements and implementation of solutions for the delivery of good governance to all Nigerians.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.