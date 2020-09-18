Federal Government has said it would tackle the problem of youths unemployment and poverty through infrastructure development.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this known when he inspected ongoing Federal Government road projects in Osun, yesterday.

The minister, who spoke through Hezekiah Kehinde, controller of Works in Osun said in the state alone, more than 10,000 people were being engaged under direct employment in the construction projects. Under the indirect labour, the minister said more than 30,000 people were also engaged in all the ongoing projects in the state.

“This is part of the Federal Government efforts at eradicating unemployment and poverty among people in the country.’’

He said the same employment generation through massive road construction projects was ongoing in all the states of the federation.

The minister said the Federal Government was currently embarking on N113 billion emergency repairs and major road construction projects in the state.

On the ongoing Osogbo-Iwo 54 kilometres emergency road repairs, Fashola said government spent N495 million on phase one, N256 million on phase two and N221 on phase three.

He also said ongoing Ipetu-Ijesa-Apoti-Ondo boundary emergency repairs would cost government N759 million.

Fashola also said government had awarded Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa Road dualisation project at a cost of N79 billion, Ife-Mayfair-Lagere dualisation will cost N 9 billion while Gbongan-Iwo Road will cost N9 billion.

Fashola also said Osogbo-Ilesa Road project would cost N3.3 billion, Gbongan-Iwo Road to cost N9 billion, among other ongoing projects.

“All these road projects are part of dividend of democracy and what government is doing is to make sure that it improves the livelihood of the people. The road construction will also boost socio-economic activity as well reduce road mishap as well as robbery on the road,’’ he said.

As preparations to celebrate the 60th anniversary peak, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has reminded the citizens that the challenges confronting the nation were not insurmountable.

He called on Nigerians to develop a positive outlook, stressing that with collective efforts, the country will overcome its challenges to lead the blacks to their destiny of honour and dignity.

Ogbeni Aregbesola spoke at the public presentation of the autobiography of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, in Abuja

“As we all look forward to the 60th anniversary of our nation, let me remind us all that the challenges we are facing as a nation are not insurmountable. We should therefore develop a positive outlook. With our collective efforts, we shall overcome and build the nation of our dream. A Nigeria that will certainly lead the Blacks to their destiny of honour and dignity.”

He described the civil service as the heart or operating engine of government, noting that the success or otherwise of any political leader depends largely on how he or she operates this machine.

“I have been fascinated with their methodical and organized way of doing things, sticking to rules and minding their language, among others.”

Ogbeni Aregbesola described Dame Georgina Ehuriah as a “quintessential civil servant who is loyal, diligent, firm, efficient, effective, knowledgeable and hark working”.

He said he had been able to slide seamlessly from the challenges of the state civil service to the federal service with little or no hitch through the assistance of Dame Ehuriah.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha who unveiled the book, described Dame Ehuriah as a brilliant and resourceful civil servant who has made the Nigerian women proud.