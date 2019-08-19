The Federal Government will today commission an 80 kilowatts (KW) solar hybrid mini grid power plant in Upake, the ancestral home of the Ebira people in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The commissioning follows the installation of the power plant in the community as part of efforts by the federal government, through its implementation agency – Rural Electrification Agency (REA) – to provide electricity access to unserved and underserved communities across the country.

As a result of the reliable electricity project, 496 residential and commercial buildings will be connected and will receive constant electricity henceforth. The first call of the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) will energise 12 communities and deploy 19,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS).

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, said the move is in line with the commitment of the Buhari-led administration in fulfilling its mandate to ensure electricity access for Nigerians.

Upake community is one of the 12 communities to benefit from the first set of grants under the Rural Electrification Fund, which is a Rural Electrification Agency (REA) initiative.

Other communities set to commission solar hybrid mini grids in the coming weeks include Kare, Dadin-Kowa and Tsulaye communities in Kebbi State and Akpabom community in Akwa Ibom State.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the implementing agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), is tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities.