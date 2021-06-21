From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The federal government announced on Monday the upgrade of four Federal Universities of Technology located at Owerri, Minna, Akure, and Yola, respectively.

The government also announced that two new additional universities of technology would be located in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom States to provide similar opportunities for candidates to acquire technical knowledge.

The president similarly approved the establishment of two other specialised universities in Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

To ensure the early take-off of the institutions, the president approved a take-off grant of N4 billion each for the Universities of Technology and N5 billion each for the Universities of Health Science from the funding Resources of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, who announced the development at a press conference in Abuja, said the upgrade of the existing universities of technology and creation of new ones are part of the desire of the government to enhance Nigeria’s education system with a focus on ICT.

‘In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari promised to establish an apex National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Abuja with six satellite universities of technology, one in each geo-political zone of the country,’ Echono said.

‘This was captured in the 2015 APC Manifesto and stressed in the Education for Change: Ministerial Strategic Plan 2018 – 2022 of the Ministry. The objective is to stimulate the rapid technological transformation of the country

‘After a comprehensive review of the policy by key stakeholders in the education sector, it was resolved that the four existing Universities of Technology located in Yola (North East), Akure (South West), Owerri (South East) and Minna (North Central) be upgraded and equipped, while two additional Universities of Technology to be located in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom States, would be established for the same purpose.

‘Similarly, a National Institute of Technology (NIT) shall be established in Abuja. The Institute shall be patterned after similar institutions in Singapore and Malaysia, to serve essentially as a postgraduate centre devoted to research and innovation, drawing the best graduates from the six universities of technology, as well as other exceptional graduates from reputable universities within and outside Nigeria.

‘I am pleased to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the phased development programme, compelled by lean resources. Accordingly, the two new Universities of Technology would be established in 2021 while the upgrade of the existing four Universities ofTechnology and the National Institute of Technology will come on stream next year.’

He said the president also observed from the report of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (now PSC) that the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the weak institutional capacity for disease control and surveillance in the country, particularly with respect to medical facilities, modern laboratory equipment, trained personnel and supporting infrastructure.

Echono added: ‘With the recent establishment of the only federal government-owned University of Health Sciences, Otukpo in Benue State, and the huge gap in doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production of pharmaceutical products, Government recognised the compelling need to establish two other specialised universities in Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

‘These, expectedly, shall lay a solid foundation for building national preparedness and resilience in anticipation of future challenges in the health sector while reducing medical tourism to countries like India, UAE, Egypt, Europe and the USA.’

He said that the Federal Ministry of Education has been directed to collaborate with the Federal Ministries of Health, Science and Technology, Communications and Digital Economy, the FCT Administration as well as other relevant agencies and Institutions to facilitate speedy actualisation of the legacy projects of the Buhari administration.