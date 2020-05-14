Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Yusuf Dingyadi, has urged the Federal Government to provide technical and logistics supports to enable the state effectively tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic.

Dingyadi made the plea while addressing a mobilisation group selected for sensitisation drive to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We call on the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to complement the efforts of the state government by coming to the aid of our governor in providing full technical and logistics support in order for the State Task Force committee under Dr Ali Inname to succeed on this onerous task of fighting COVID-19. We hope the National Centre for Disease Control and Federal government will give the state all the supports needed,” he said.

He also appealed for the intervention of the Federal Government in the enforcement of border patrol in the state.

He commended Governor Tambuwal for inaugurating a volunteer team of 3,000 membership on COVID-19 Task force saying its indicated the state’s seriousness in taking drastic measures toward fighting the pandemic

He noted that the group was raised to engage residents on rightful information needed about COVID-19 and the importance of social distancing.