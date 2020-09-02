As part of efforts to transform the nation’s maritime sector, the Federal Government has been urged to disburse the $200 million Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF) to ensure indigenous participation in the international shipping business and fix infrastructure at the nation’s ports.

With the nation’s huge cargo advantage, Nigeria should be able to retain the huge expenses on patronage of foreign vessels and also significantly dictate how its shipping affairs are run, the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), has said. Citing the shipping agencies’ recent unilateral hike in peak period freight charges for Nigeria-bound cargoes, SCAN President, Yusuf Babalola urged the Federal Government to be sincere with the planned disbursement of the Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF), as well as the issue of indigenous vessel ownership.

According to him, the provision and installation of scanners, to be manned by the NIgeria Customs Service, remains cardinal in achieving ease of doing business at the ports.

He said no nation serious about efficient cargo handling and clearing in the 21st Century still prides itself with 100 per cent physical cargo inspection, adding that cargo haulage to and from the ports must be made less burdensome to truckers in order to reduce freight cost.

Speaking further, he commended the recent synergy among the heads of Nigerian maritime agencies in their efforts to eliminate friction and ensure ease of business transactions would bring about the much needed transformation in the sector if sustained. He said heads of maritime agencies should ensure that issues of dilapidated access roads and prevailing extortion at ports should also be vigorously pursued.

He also commended their roles in ensuring smooth port operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the Federal Government designated the seaports as essential service providers, which ensured the delivery of essential cargoes to importers and kept the economy steady, and the country running. “Already, major issues such as maritime security, multi-modal transportation and ports/cargo clearance issues, among others are receiving policy attention, and if implemented with due commitment, the hopes of making the nation’s ports the sub-regional hub would be realised soon,” he noted.

As the pandemic eases down, however, SCAN urged the Federal Government to quit lip service but deliver on its several promises to put the maritime sector in the right condition to enable it perform optimally as the backbone of the nation’s economy.