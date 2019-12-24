Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Dean of Education, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Oto-Ijanikin, Lagos State, Dr. Victor Akinola, has called on the Federal Government to emulate China, India and other countries who have made skills acquisition a requisite to obtain a degree from tertiary institutions, regardless of their choice of study.

“China made it compulsory for every student in tertiary institutions to develop entrepreneurial skills, structuring their curriculum to respond to community needs. Vocations, however, boost their productions and make their economy robust’’.

He disclosed this while presenting the keynote address at the World Access to Higher Education Day (WAHED), 2nd edition organised by Crawford University, Faith City, Igbesa, Ogun State recently with the theme: “ Higher education inclusive through part-time studies”.

“There is a need for the reinforcement of technical and vocational schools as third-tier school. If every student in our country, learn vocational skills no matter their course of study, this would be an additional advantage that would reduce the rate of unemployed graduates in the nation.

Akinola advised the government to prioritise education as a matter of urgency, stressing that it is sad to know that the challenge of tertiary education in Nigeria is poor funding, despite the value education can add to any nation.

“Quality education is important for the growth of any country, and this can be ensured first by creating more access to higher education. Education has immense power in fostering national growth and development is not in doubt but when educational provision is ailing, the country becomes seriously sick. If Nigeria gets education right, the nation would transform her economy, promote social emancipation and glide through political trajectory’’.

Dr. Akinola stated that the challenge with education in the country is caused by the government, due to poor funding among other issues militating against the quality of education.

He advised the government to include private universities in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) intervention, as private institutions produced graduates for the economy.

Another guest speaker, Mr. Yomi Arongbonlo, who presented a paper “Securing your future through part-time studies”, said quota system in our education system needs to be scrapped if the sector would advanced.

“Nigeria has continued to grapple with challenges in the education sector such as funding, lack of infrastructure, low standard and what people call unfit curriculum, among others’’.

He made recommendations that can aid access to university education in the country which include curbing financial waste, retraining academic staff, ICT learning, establishing distant learning, reviewing TETfund for the purpose of research, production of books and other innovative ventures.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Isaac Ajayi, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Alaba Simpson said part-time education has come to stay since it is another means to enable youths who go about their daily bread to have the opportunity to further their education.

Ajayi said those, who were not privileged at a particular time but now have access to qualitative education would be able to attain greater heights in their career paths.

On her part, the Director of Part-Time School, Prof Comfort Omorogbe said UNESCO recognised the importance of higher education and its contribution to society.

Omorogbe said Crawford University is the only tertiary institution in the country that has embraced the event since its inception in 2018. She added that the event is to sensitised and create awareness for those who don’t have access to qualitative higher education.