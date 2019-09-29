Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Chairman of National Union of Civil Engineering Construction Furniture and wood working (NUCECFWW), Comrade Daches Bitrus Bok, has challenged the Federal Government to engage youths in addressing the scourge of insecurity, economic crisis and fight against corruption in the country.

Bok threw the charge yesterday during a summit organized by Plateau Youths for Productive Change entitled: “Youths Involvement in Democracy in Nigeria”-held at Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said: “The Nigeria nation is undergoing numerous challenges raging from economic crises, insecurity, corruption and other socio-cultural challenges that require federal and state governments to involve active youths in the search for lasting solution.”

A political activist, Francis Gyang, in his paper presentation noted that the presidential youth empowerment scheme was conceived to empower youths to compete favourably with their counterparts in the world. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for instituting youth-friendly policies geared towards empowerment of Nigeria youths.