The Federal Government has been urged to ignore the call for the merger of Arik Air and Aero Contractors to form a national carrier rather than floating a new entity.

A statement by an aviation analyst, Chris Aligbe, said it would be counter productive merging Arik and Aero to float a national carrier given the drive to attract foreign stakes into the proposed national carrier.

“The idea of merging two airlines which proponents have acknowledged are not doing well to form a new national carrier is fraught with so many intractable challenges that will make the product a disaster abinitio,” said Aligbe, who is also the CEO of Belujane Konzult Limited.

“No healthy and virile establishment can be founded on the back of unhealthy and struggling entities. Will any sensible investor invest in such establishment?

Where no investor come, such a national carrier will exist on 100 per cent government equity, just like the liquidated Nigeria Airways. Have we so soon forgotten the bane of Nigeria Airways?

Can AMCON’s liabilities from Aero and Arik, vicariously or inferentially, be assigned simplicter to the Federal Government ditto the assets?

If not, then the argument of the Federal Government owning two airlines – Aero and Arik fails to sail,” he said.

AMCON and proponents of the merger should consider the “Outline Business Case” (OBC) of its proposition on the use of Aero and Arik merger to float a national carrier.

In our present dispensation, all such proposals/oromoters must first submit an OBC to the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Council (ICRC) for evaluation, guidance and approval. For those who are not aware, the Nigeria Air national carrier project had gone through this process, passed two to three approvals by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), successfully concluded the development stage and was at the procurement stage in compliance with ICRC approvals and guidance.

“In the entire three-year period of due process, Arik and Aero were never in consideration. AMCON’s proposal is therefore an unnecessary distraction, and an uncanny step to truncate the Nigeria Air project,” Aligbe warned .

AMCON’s CEO, Ahmed Kuru during his budget defence at the National Assembly had demanded that the Minister of Aviation merge the two airlines that are, at present, under the receivership of the debt recovery firm.