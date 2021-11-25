From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Federal Government has been urged to immortalize Eze Maxwell Omeire Kanu (Ochiriozuo), the traditional ruler of Ejezie Autonomous Community, Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Eze Kanu, who is also the chairman of Agura Hotels, Abuja, died recently at the age of 87.

Addressing Journalists in Aba, Abia on preparations for the burial of the traditional ruler, Pastor Ernest Kanu, the Chairman of Arondizuogu Progressive Union in the UK and Ireland, described late Eze Kanu as an enigma who ought to be honoured for his investments in entire Nigeria not just in the Eastern region or Aba. He said Eze Kanu was a detribalized Nigerian, who never stopped playing the drum of unity both in business and politics as he pitched tent with political parties that preached and enhanced national unity right from the Second Republic.

He called on the Federal Government to name an institution after the late Eze Kanu in remembrance of his role in the development of Abuja and national unity. He also called on the Abia and the Imo State Governments to name notable streets after him for his contributions to the development of the two states.

Prince Anaelechi Obasi, Chairman, Arondiuzogu Patriotic Union (APU), Aba branch said the late Eze Kanu as a grand patron of the APU, Aba branch laid foundation that brought success to his people.

He described Eze Kanu as a Philanthropist, stressing that other well to do in society should honour and embrace his legacies of giving and caring for the needy without seeking rewards.

He said that Eze Kanu was a strong financial pillar of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the Old Imo State as he was among the few who followed the political school of the great Kingsley Ozuomba Mbadiwe, who also hailed from Arondiuzogu.

“He was a father, a mentor, an adviser on business and family matters, all rolled into one. His death is therefore a great pain and personal loss to me”.