Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Federal Government has been urged to integrate sexual reproductive health education into school curriculum to enable younger people get adequate knowledge on sexual reproductive health.

Programme manager, Aids Vaccine Advocacy Coalition (AVAC), David Ita, told journalists at a media dialogue in Abuja, on Tuesday, that early knowledge of sexual reproduction help younger ones to take care of their health.

He said that Nigeria has robust policy framework that support adolescent health and development but has not translated it to improve quality services delivery and right based approach to adolescent access to sexual reproductive health services.

He disclosed that national policy on adolescent health is being revised with additional input that would address certain challenges identified in previous curriculum being used in schools.

“We called for the reviewed curriculum to also include contraceptives education, safe abortion, post abortion services and innovations in HIV preventions”.