Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Federal and state governments have been called uopn to re-introduce the teachers training colleges nationwide to boost the quality of teachers in the country.

Senior Special Adviser to Governor of Sokoto State, Muhammadu Abdullahi made the call while addressing the Parent/Teacher Association of Nady Academy, Gwiwa Lowcost, Sokoto.

He said most of the teachers in the institutions were not qualified, adding that the re-introduction of teachers training colleges would go a long way in addressing the gap in qualified teachers.

An educationist, Mallam Bashar Achida, said abolishing teachers training colleges has put the education sector in a bad situation which has affected the future of students.

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Nady Academy and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Sani Garba Shuni, said Parent/Teacher relationship was one of the keys that could be used for the revolution in the education sector.

Principal of the school, Sharif Mustapha said Nady Academy has graduated a number of students with excellent performance both in Islamic and modern education.