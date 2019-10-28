Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A Senior Special Adviser to Governor of Sokoto State, Muhammadu Abdullahi Sokoto has advised both federal and state governments to re-introduce the abolished teachers training colleges nation-wide as a measure to produce qualified teachers in the country’s institutions of learning.

The Senior Special Adviser made the call while addressing maiden meeting of the parent/teacher Association of Nady Academy, Gwiwa Lowcost, Sokoto.

He said most of the teachers in the institutions are not qualified, adding the re-introduction of teachers training colleges would save the education sector.

Also speaking, an educationist, Mallam Bashar Achida said the abolishing of the teachers training colleges has put the education sector in a very bad situation which would eventually affect the future of our children and Nigeria as an entity.

The chairman caretaker committee of Nady Academy and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Sani Garba Shuni believed that Parent/Teacher relationship is one of the major keys for the total revolution in the Education Sector.

Mallam Sani Garba Shuni informed the forum that parent/teacher Association is part of the nation’s education policy.

Speaking, the principal of the school, Sharif Mustapha said that Nady Academy as an institution has graduated a number of students with excellent performance both in Islamic and Modern Education.

Other speakers are representative of the Sokoto State Ministry of Education, Garba Illo, Proprietor of the school, Habibu Bala Aliyu, Head of “TAHFIZ” Mallam Lukman Muhammad, among others.

Some of the issues raised at the meeting include, the dignity of quality education, teaching methodology, the significance of guidance and counseling , discipline and provision of quality teaching facilities