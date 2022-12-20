Coordinator of Proper Migration Work Scheme(PMWS), Dr. Christian Edison, has tasked the Federal Government to key into its project targeted at encouraging Nigerians seeking greener pastures abroad to return home at the right time.

PMWS seeks to reposition and project Nigeria’s image positively among foreign countries, as well as contribute to the growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product(GDP).

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Christian, a pioneer member Cohort of School of Politics Policy and Governance (SPPG), and Medical Director/CEO at Mystical Rose Clinic Limited said it was necessary for Nigerian government to throw more weight behind the project, and guide Nigerians who wish to work abroad, as the outfit had completed plans to help drive the program successfully.

“What we need is a policy framework from the Nigerian government to give credence to this project so that we can hit the ground running immediately like China, Brazil, Indonesia, etc.

“Through two million Nigerian youths, PMWS will generate $15billion which is equivalent to N12 trillion to the government within 12 months from a project that makes provision for wealth creation and job creation to tackle Nigeria economy inflation,” he said.

It was also highlighted that Nigeria’s Ministry of Youths and Sports will benefit from this scheme tremendously when it fully comes afloat as there will be many opportunities for the youths to earn a living legitimately. Edison said the scheme is capable of providing employment opportunities for 10 million youths if properly harnessed in two years.

Although the PMWS team is not coordinating the program alone, the Veritas Travel Agency of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria(CSN), which is controlled by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria(CBCN) will handle the documentation aspect for intending migrants.

The PMWS coordinator further called on well meaning Nigerians and leaders to lend their voices to this course.

Aleksander Oise, a member of the technical team of PMWS said the insurance cover for each migrant as well as other professionals who have been abroad for many years, and are prepared to key into the scheme would cover housing accommodation, education, and health insurance scheme.

An agreed percentage of the monthly earning of each migrant while abroad is deducted from their wages to fund the FIRS, which goes to the Federal Government , the foreign country of their residence and insurance company.