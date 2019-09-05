Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers (IEEE) has called for a partnership with the federal government to provide electricity for about 54% of Nigerians lacking electricity.

The organisation is a professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering with its corporate office in New York City.

Engr. Tunde Salihu, General Conference chair, Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers (IEEE) PES and IAS Power Africa conference, made the call during an interaction with newsmen recently in Abuja.

He urged the government to sponsor engineers to attend trainings, adding that the partnership would lead to more input of knowledge, funds and tools to provide electricity for Nigerians.

Salihu said the training is one of the major problem the power sector in Nigeria is suffering from and partnership with the government could correct it.

‘’There is nothing wrong in government sponsoring many more engineers in the power sector to this conference so that we can have a more robust discussion around it.

‘’It is important for government of Nigeria to come and partner with us to have a more robust conference so that Nigeria can benefit from its outcomes.

‘’We have gotten the permission of trainers to come and do an advanced training to solve other problems that could occur in our power industry to solve protection problems and others’’

He further called on the government to sponsor more engineers that would help in giving solutions to the problems in the power sector.