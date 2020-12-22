From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Government has been urged to consider addressing environmental challenges through various initiatives that revolve on renewable energy intervention.

This was part of discussions at the 3rd National Colloquium convened by a Sokoto-born energy expert, Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo, with the theme: ‘Sustainable environment as a crtitcal enabler for national development.’

The participants in a communique appraised the Government for doing a considerable lot to address environmental challenges, however, saying “there is need to do more as other African countries already have long-term plans for sustainable environment through renewable energy intervention initiatives.”

They submitted that the Federal Government’s ability to harness resources in a sustainable manner for the benefit of the citizens will result in national devealopment.

“The desire of every government is to attain higher levels of development that will be of benefit to its citizenry. In addition, National development is very comprehensive; it involves all aspects of the live of an individual and nation.

They noted that Climate change challenges must be integrated in the nation’s national development agenda, adding that efforts must be sustained to implement elements of the 2016 Paris Climate change accord as it affects the nation.

The participants also called for a balance between resources extraction, utilization and environment management to attain sustainable development.

“There is the need for Integration of resources utilization and technology for mitigation of environmental impact of resources extraction. Also, there is the need to promote best environmental practices in our day-to-day activities and integrate elements of environmental sustainability in our programs and projects.

“Any development that does not impact on both the present and future generations is not considered sustainable.Sustainability is a paradigm for thinking about the future in which environmental, societal and economic considerations are balanced.” The communique stated

The meeting also commended measures taken by the Federal Government to eliminate gas flaring in Nigeria through the National Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP), noting that, such move is a key milestone in addressing environmental impact from flaring.

The participants however called for mutual trust and involvement of both community and stakeholders in development project as pertinent to sustainable environmental development.

Converner of the colloquium, Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo said the event was a logical follow-up to the second colloquium convened on 14th December last year that focised on role of energy in national development.

At end of the meeting, participants recommended the sustainability of the Colloquium annually to explore other topical issues and involve wider stakeholders for greater impact in the conversations toward deepening Nigeria’s development.

The meeting which was organized via zoom webinar in compliance with COVID-19 protocols was chaired by Prof. Sunday Adefila and had Speakers such as Senior Special Adviser to the President on Natural Gas, Dr. Habib Nuhu, and Director, Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Halima Bawa Bwari.

Others include Sokoto State Commissioner for Environment, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, Member, House of Representatives, Dr. Balarabe Shehu Kakale and Dr. Tabi’i Hamman Joda among eminent persons from diverse field of experiences.