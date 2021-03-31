The Federal Government has been urged to uphold the protection ratio of Digital Video Broadcasting – Second Generation Terrestrial (DVB-T2) and Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks for a flawless co-existence.

According to Stephen Moses, who made the call at the eighth Fellowship Conferment and Award Ceremony of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers in Abuja, there are areas of growing interest in the use of the spectrum and studies of the interference of the two services are required as previous studies failed to explore Nigeria’s case.

In a paper presentation titled “Study of Coexistence between DVB-T2 & LTE Networks in the Digital Dividend Band in Nigeria,” the guest speaker identified the significant of such study to include; i) provision of ways to maximize the use of limited spectrum. ii) Predict future scenarios & the consequences of deploying both services.

The significance also include provision of practical guidelines for efficient & reliable service in Nigeria

DVB is the extension of the television standard DVB-T, issued by the consortium DVB, devised for the broadcast transmission of digital terrestrial television. DVB has been standardized by ETSI, while LTE is a standard for wireless data transmission that allows for the download of favorite music, websites, and video at a faster rate than with the previous technology, 3G.

He stated that the study aimed to achieve the following objectives:

• To investigate adjacent channel interference within Nigeria.

• To investigate co-channel interference between adjoining countries.

• Validate the field measurement results through simulation results. Moses recommended that Nigerian Communications Commission and Nigeria Brocasting Corporation should enforce the protection ratios.

“SON, Nigerian Custom, NCC and NBC should work together to ensure only standard equipment are in Nigerian market and also building on practical guide of co-existence for the two services”, he said.

The event which was hybrid of physical and virtual was attended by dignitaries and members of the Institute. The National Chairman of the Institute, Engr Kings Adeyemi saluted the contributions of the founding fathers of NIEEE, the past chairmen at National and Chapter levels. A total of 24 distinguished members were conferred with fellowships while some partners of the Institute were also recognized for awards.