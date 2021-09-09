From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has called on natives of Shaki in Saki Local Government of Oyo State to remain calm as it has sent a team of experts to evaluate the extent of damage and pacify occurrence.

Director General of the Nigeria Geological survey Agency (NGSA), Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that tremor occurred on Tuesday.

He explained that earth tremor is a natural occurrence which humans don’t have control over and assured that a team of experts have been sent to monitor the extent of the tremor and pacify the community on the occurrence.

He stated that the agency have only six seismograph monitoring stations across the country that is being used to monitor the occurrence of these earth tremors.

He said that they were able to capture predictive analysis from the Ilorin which monitors Shaki and areas surrounding it.

“Earth tremor is a natural occurrence which humans don’t have control over.We are currently having earth tremor in Shaki as of today.

We have put in some equipment to monitor these occurrences.

Before the end of the year and early next year we will have more monitoring stations.We have six seismographs stations in the country.

“A team has been sent to pacify the community because they were in panic.

We need more of these equipment to help manage this occurrence, consistent monitoring of the tremors would help alert and study situations and we need more of these equipment because science just like statistics requires appropriate equipment to gather predictive analysis which is very useful to us and to researchers,” he explained.

The DG added that consistent monitoring of tremors would help alert appropriate authorities and help study, mitigate and manage such situations.

He stressed that for quite some time sesmistic data has not been captured therefore, there are no accurate compilation of appropriate information.

Dr. Garba further added that there is need for more of these equipment because science just like statistics requires appropriate equipment to gather predictive analysis which will be very useful to the nation and researchers.

Following an earth tremor in Mpape axis of the Federal Capital Territory, NGSA had commissioned and put in place equipment to monitor future occurrences.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.