The Federal Government has again urged farmers to patronise only registered seed companies and agro dealers for improved agricultural yields. Director General of the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), Dr. Philip Ojo, gave the advice during the 2020 Farmers’ Field Day at Ogwashi-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. The field day which attracted stakeholders in the agricultural sector, was conducted by the Council in conjunction with Premier Seed, Dupond Pioneer and Bayer Seed companies. Represented by the Regional Director (South-South), Mmoeyak Usua, Dr. Ojo said the council received three varieties of improved maize from the partnering seed companies, which were planted on July 30, 2020. He said with the yields from the maize varieties, “it was discovered that hybrids and improved seeds do better than open pollinated seeds and even better than local materials. The hybrid yields more than local materials.” Ojo noted that over 50 per cent of improvement in agricultural production come from the use of improved seeds.

“In essence, no agricultural practice, be it fertiliser, pesticide application or irrigation can improve crop production beyond the limit set by seeds.