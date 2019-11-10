Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has charged personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to discharge their functions efficiently by shunning corruption, indolence and indiscipline.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the admonition while commissioning the new Immigration Service State Command Office Complex at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

A statement by Director (Press & Public Relations), Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, said the minister lauded the Comptroller General, Mohammad Babandede for taking giant strides in recording tangible feats for the NIS.

He said government has taken deliberate policies to secure the nation’s borders, among which he said, were the recently approved N52 billion for e-border project and the multi-billion Naira contract for the construction of the Technology Building at the NIS Headquarters.

He pledged continued support to the NIS and other agencies under it to address the infrastructural gap for optimal performance in line with the mandate of the ministry.