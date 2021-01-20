From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to support the armed forces in fighting insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminality bedevilling the country.

It also called on Nigerians to continue to imbibe the right values, and keenly exploit every medium that would help to foster unity in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the call at the premiere of the ‘Eagle Wings, a Nigeria Air Force story,’ in Abuja.

Eagle Wings is a film that depicts various aspects of the counter-insurgency operations, showing the resilience and dedication of officers and men of NAF to ensure peace and security in the North-East.

The minister, while calling on security services to make use of the movie as a tool for creating awareness in public about the critical role of the Air Force in national security and nation building, said:“I must say that ‘Eagle Wings’ has undoubtedly set a new standard for Nollywood, and would also project the image of the Nigerian Air Force far beyond the shores of our great nation, further boosting Nigeria’s international prestige.”

In his address at the occasion, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said: “The motion picture emphasises the efficacy of the NAF’s efforts beyond bombs and bullets, to win the hearts and minds of people in the troubled areas.”

He said that it had always been his desire to see the Nigerian Air Force break new frontiers that would not only place the service on the pedestal of landmark achievements, but also set the pace for others to emulate its collective efforts at securing the nation.