The Federal Government has tasked the National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group (NHCTWG) and stakeholders to develop a robust methodology for the development of a National Action Plan (NAP) for the implementation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) policy.

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development made the call at the Fifth National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group (NHCTWG) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister recalled that on Feb. 24, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee all humanitarian actions in the country.

She said the committee was charged with providing the national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors.

“However, the NHCC set up this TWG a multi-sectoral committee to serve as its engine room and to provide technical support to the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC).

“It is also to provide platform for stakeholders in the humanitarian space to interrogate all humanitarian operations, emerging issues and ensure seamless response and application of best practices.

“This fifth meeting will inter alia focus primarily on updates on National Policy on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) after its approval by Federal Executive Council on 1st September 2021.

“I, therefore, charge stakeholders to exchange ideas, views and agree on the most robust methodology towards the development of actionable NAP for the implementation of the IDP policy,” Farouq stressed.

According to her, this will go a long way to activate a process of closing the gap in coordination and management of IDPs in the country.

“Therefore, your expert contributions are highly desired and would be very much appreciated. I wish you all successful deliberations”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Farouq was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema represented Sani-Gwarzo.