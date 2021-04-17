The Federal Government has appealed to states yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so in the interest of the Nigerian child. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and his Women Affairs counterpart, Dame Paulen Tallen, made this call Thursday in Abuja.

The two ministers spoke at the Validation Workshop of the National Policy and Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour 2021-2025 and official launch of the 2021 Commemoration for the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria.

Delivering a goodwill message, Dame Tallen thanked Ngige for organising the event. She used the opportunity to appeal once more to states yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so, saying that the Nigerian child deserves good education, medical care and protection from all forms of abuse.

In a keynote address, Ngige acknowledged that considerable milestones have been achieved in combating child labour and all forms of modern slavery in Nigeria, but noted that the progress has been slow and unequal across the six geo-political zones and states of the federation.

He applauded the United States government for supporting some African countries at the regional level, especially in cocoa plantations, saying Nigeria equally needs such support in places with large concentration of coffee and cocoa plantations, such as Ekiti, Rivers, Cross River, Imo and Edo states.