The Federal Government has appealed to the United States of America to lend its full support to global efforts to eradicate Coronavirus (COVID-19) which has ravaged most economies of the world.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire made the call when he received 200 ventilators from the U.S. government on behalf of the Nigeria in Abuja, yesterday.

The ventilators were presented by the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Mary Beth Leonard as part of effort to help the country sustain the fight against Coronavirus.

Ehanire said the fight against Coronavirus needed the collaboration of all nations of the world for it to yield effective result.