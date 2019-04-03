Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has urged Nigerian women to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and inculcate same in their children as a way to end unnecessary acrimony and hatred among Nigerians.

The SGF spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, at induction of the newly-elected national officers of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He congratulated the new officers and urged them to use their various positions to promote causes that would herald greater peace, unity and socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

He confirmed that the prayers of the Nigerian women and other fence-mending efforts helped to sustain the peace and unity of Nigeria during and after the general elections.

He assured that the government will give more opportunities to the women in terms of political appointment and other opportunities that would allow them to showcase their potentials.

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Supo Ayokunle, in his remarks, advised the newly-elected executives to see their new position as a call to serve humanity and God, and not for selfish reasons.

yokunle said that women, globally, are taking major positions in driving the economy of the world and Nigerian women should not be an exception to that.

He said: “For one to be exalted to the level of service is an honor from God because you are not better but because you are privileged and it should not be taken for granted. It is a submission to God and service to the people.

The WOWICAN National Chairperson, Bola Ihesiulor, said the new officers would be looking at how to unite and win more souls for God because progress is guaranteed when a nation is united.

“We are called to preach peace to the people so that we will have good mindsets towards others. When you have peace it leads to unity and helps in the economic development,” she said.