Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the United States, are currently meeting over consular matters.

The meeting is coming few days after the United States Government imposed visa ban on some Nigerians over their ill-conduct during elections in the country.

The elections, according to the United States Government, were those of Kogi and Bayelsa held in November, 2019.

The meeting which kicked started at 11am, is taking place at the Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.

While the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is leading the Nigerian delegation, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard, is leading the United States side.

Details later..