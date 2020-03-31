Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of efforts to bridge the infrastructure gap in the nation’s tertiary institutions, the Federal Government has stated its commitment to address the issues through its internal road intervention project to boost education and make the learning environment more conducive for students.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, made the remarks while handing over a newly-reconstructed 1.33 kilometres internal road by his ministry to the Federal University, Oye, Ekiti State,

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Fashola, who was represented by the Ekiti State Federal Controller of Works, Ishaq Lawal, said that the intervention in internal roads within institutions is currently going on in 43 tertiary institutions, out of which 18 had been fully completed by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, admonishing the school authority to ensure that the asset was maintained and not abused.

The students of the university expressed renewed enthusiasm with regard to attending classes and becoming more zealous in the pursuit of their academic career as a result of the reconstructed road.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kayode Shoremekun, thanked the Federal Government and the Ministry of Works and Housing for the reconstruction of over 1-kilometre internal road within the campus to ease vehicular movement and other activities.

He urged the minister not to abandon the school in subsequent budgetary provisions as more projects were begging for attention. The VC also appealed to the Federal Government to continue to partner with the university towards ensuring the provision of necessary social amenities to cater to over 20,000 students of the institution.