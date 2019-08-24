Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians among the 80 persons indicted by the United States for massive email fraud and money laundering that are in the country to turn themselves in voluntarily or be arrested and extradited.

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who expressed sadness over the development in a statement, expressed hope that they will be given fair hearing.

She said her Commission is deeply concerned about the news of the court indictment of 80 persons, mainly Nigerians, in parts of the U.S.

She noted that out of the indicted 80 persons, Valentine Iro, Chukwudi Christogunis Igbokwe and Obinwanne Okeke are principal suspects who had earlier been arrested in the U.S.

“We acknowledge the fact that accusation does not mean guilt, and we hope that all the accused will be given fair and speedy trial. We also ask those accused in Nigeria to voluntarily turn themselves in, to American authorities to clear their names, without which the Nigerian government should extradite them if relevant international treaties between the two governments are invoked.

“While such actions ultimately have negative effect on the image of the country, the Commission however reiterates as it has always done, that the actions of a few Nigerians involved in criminal activities is not and can never be what the majority of Nigerians represent.

“We advise and we continuously resist any stereotyping of Nigeria and Nigerians generally. The Commission will continue to monitor the case closely”, the government stated.

The U.S Department of Justice on Thursday issued a statement detailing the indictment and arrest of some suspects mostly Nigerians in multi-million dollar fraud probe. According to the statement, “The indictment was unsealed after law enforcement authorities this morning (Thursday) arrested 14 defendants across the United States, with 11 of those arrests taking place in the Los Angeles region. Two defendants were already in federal custody on other charges, and one was arrested earlier this week. The remaining defendants are believed to be abroad, with most them located in Nigeria.

“The indictment alleges that the 80 defendants and others used various online fraud schemes – including business email compromise (BEC) frauds, romance scams, and schemes targeting the elderly – to defraud victims out of millions of dollars. According to a criminal complaint also unsealed today, co-conspirators based in Nigeria, the United States and other countries contacted the lead defendants in the indictment – Valentine Iro, 31, of Carson, and Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, 38, of Gardena, both Nigerian citizens – for bank and money-service accounts that could receive funds fraudulently obtained from victims. Once members of the conspiracy convinced victims to send money under false pretenses, Iro and Igbokwe coordinated the receipt of funds and oversaw an extensive money-laundering network, according to the 145-page indictment.

“The indictment and criminal complaint allege that Iro and Igbokwe, who were among those arrested this morning, were involved in schemes resulting in the fraudulent transfer of at least $6 million in fraudulently-obtained funds – and the overall conspiracy was responsible for the attempted theft of at least an additional $40 million. Each of the 80 defendants named in the indictment is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and aggravated identity theft. A number of the defendants also face substantive fraud and money laundering charges.

“Additionally, Iro, Igbokwe, Ikogho, Ogungbe and three other defendants –Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi, 30, of Los Angeles, Tityaye Marina Mansbangura, 33, of Palmdale, and Obi Madekwe, 31, of Nigeria – are charged with operating illegal money transmitting businesses. Ogungbe and Mansbangura were also among those arrested this morning, and Umejesi is a fugitive currently being sought by authorities.”

Below is a full list of the defendants named in the Fbi indictment

1. Valentine Iro,

2. Chukwudi Chri Stogunus Igbokwe

3. Jerry Elo Ikogho

4. Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi

5. Adegoke Moses Ogungbe

6. Albert Lewis Cathey

7. Tityaye Marina Mansbangura

8. Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze

9. Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu

10. Chuks Eroha

11. Collins Nnaemeka Ojimba

12. Fnu Lnu

13. Uchenna Ochiagha

14. Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru

15. Ericson Uche Oforka

16. Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha

17. Augustine Nnamdi

18. Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka

19. Charles Ohajimkpo

20. Stanley Ugochukwu Uche

21. Chika Augustine Odionyenma

22. Paschal Chima Ogbonna

23. Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya

24. Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha

25. Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka,

26. Joshua Aniefiok Awak

27. George Ugochukwu Egwumba

28. Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim

29. Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor 30. Fnu Lnu

31. Ogochukwu Innocent Ikewesi

32. Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu

33. Amarachukwu Harley Anyanwu

34. Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike

35. Emeka Moses Nwachukwu

36. Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji,

37. Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka

38. Chidi Anunobi

39. Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo

40. Obinna Christian Onuwa

41. Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade

42. Linus Nnamdi Madufor

43. Chrysaugonus Nnebedum,

44. Ugochukwu Okereke

45. Fidel Leon Odimara

46. Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu

47. Dessi Nzenwah

48. Chimaroke Obasi

49. James Chigozie Agube

50. Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie

51. Ogochukwu Ohiri

52. Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu

53. Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo

54. Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu

55. Chidi Emmanuel Megwa

56. Princewill Arinze Duru

57. Desmond Iwu

58. Onyeka Vincent Chika

59. Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa

60. Victor Uchenna Aguh

61. Kevin Amarachi Eshimbu

62. Vitalis Kelechi Anozie

63. Williams Obiora Agunwa

64. George Chimezie Dike

65. Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu

66. Nwannebuike Osmund

67. Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu

68. Damian Uchechukwu Ajah

69. Emeka P. Ejiofor

70. Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke

71. Chinedu Bright Ibeto

72. Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo

73. Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike

74. Jeremiah Utieyin Eki

75. Chima Darlington Duru

76. Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme

77. Obi Onyedika Madekwe