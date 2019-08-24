Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Federal Government has urged Nigerians among the 80 persons indicted by the United States for massive email fraud and money laundering that are in the country to turn themselves in voluntarily or be arrested and extradited.
The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who expressed sadness over the development in a statement, expressed hope that they will be given fair hearing.
She said her Commission is deeply concerned about the news of the court indictment of 80 persons, mainly Nigerians, in parts of the U.S.
She noted that out of the indicted 80 persons, Valentine Iro, Chukwudi Christogunis Igbokwe and Obinwanne Okeke are principal suspects who had earlier been arrested in the U.S.
“We acknowledge the fact that accusation does not mean guilt, and we hope that all the accused will be given fair and speedy trial. We also ask those accused in Nigeria to voluntarily turn themselves in, to American authorities to clear their names, without which the Nigerian government should extradite them if relevant international treaties between the two governments are invoked.
“While such actions ultimately have negative effect on the image of the country, the Commission however reiterates as it has always done, that the actions of a few Nigerians involved in criminal activities is not and can never be what the majority of Nigerians represent.
“We advise and we continuously resist any stereotyping of Nigeria and Nigerians generally. The Commission will continue to monitor the case closely”, the government stated.
The U.S Department of Justice on Thursday issued a statement detailing the indictment and arrest of some suspects mostly Nigerians in multi-million dollar fraud probe. According to the statement, “The indictment was unsealed after law enforcement authorities this morning (Thursday) arrested 14 defendants across the United States, with 11 of those arrests taking place in the Los Angeles region. Two defendants were already in federal custody on other charges, and one was arrested earlier this week. The remaining defendants are believed to be abroad, with most them located in Nigeria.
“The indictment alleges that the 80 defendants and others used various online fraud schemes – including business email compromise (BEC) frauds, romance scams, and schemes targeting the elderly – to defraud victims out of millions of dollars. According to a criminal complaint also unsealed today, co-conspirators based in Nigeria, the United States and other countries contacted the lead defendants in the indictment – Valentine Iro, 31, of Carson, and Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, 38, of Gardena, both Nigerian citizens – for bank and money-service accounts that could receive funds fraudulently obtained from victims. Once members of the conspiracy convinced victims to send money under false pretenses, Iro and Igbokwe coordinated the receipt of funds and oversaw an extensive money-laundering network, according to the 145-page indictment.
“The indictment and criminal complaint allege that Iro and Igbokwe, who were among those arrested this morning, were involved in schemes resulting in the fraudulent transfer of at least $6 million in fraudulently-obtained funds – and the overall conspiracy was responsible for the attempted theft of at least an additional $40 million. Each of the 80 defendants named in the indictment is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and aggravated identity theft. A number of the defendants also face substantive fraud and money laundering charges.
“Additionally, Iro, Igbokwe, Ikogho, Ogungbe and three other defendants –Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi, 30, of Los Angeles, Tityaye Marina Mansbangura, 33, of Palmdale, and Obi Madekwe, 31, of Nigeria – are charged with operating illegal money transmitting businesses. Ogungbe and Mansbangura were also among those arrested this morning, and Umejesi is a fugitive currently being sought by authorities.”
Below is a full list of the defendants named in the Fbi indictment
1. Valentine Iro,
2. Chukwudi Chri Stogunus Igbokwe
3. Jerry Elo Ikogho
4. Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi
5. Adegoke Moses Ogungbe
6. Albert Lewis Cathey
7. Tityaye Marina Mansbangura
8. Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze
9. Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu
10. Chuks Eroha
11. Collins Nnaemeka Ojimba
12. Fnu Lnu
13. Uchenna Ochiagha
14. Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru
15. Ericson Uche Oforka
16. Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha
17. Augustine Nnamdi
18. Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka
19. Charles Ohajimkpo
20. Stanley Ugochukwu Uche
21. Chika Augustine Odionyenma
22. Paschal Chima Ogbonna
23. Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya
24. Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha
25. Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka,
26. Joshua Aniefiok Awak
27. George Ugochukwu Egwumba
28. Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim
29. Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor 30. Fnu Lnu
31. Ogochukwu Innocent Ikewesi
32. Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu
33. Amarachukwu Harley Anyanwu
34. Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike
35. Emeka Moses Nwachukwu
36. Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji,
37. Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka
38. Chidi Anunobi
39. Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo
40. Obinna Christian Onuwa
41. Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade
42. Linus Nnamdi Madufor
43. Chrysaugonus Nnebedum,
44. Ugochukwu Okereke
45. Fidel Leon Odimara
46. Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu
47. Dessi Nzenwah
48. Chimaroke Obasi
49. James Chigozie Agube
50. Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie
51. Ogochukwu Ohiri
52. Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu
53. Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo
54. Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu
55. Chidi Emmanuel Megwa
56. Princewill Arinze Duru
57. Desmond Iwu
58. Onyeka Vincent Chika
59. Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa
60. Victor Uchenna Aguh
61. Kevin Amarachi Eshimbu
62. Vitalis Kelechi Anozie
63. Williams Obiora Agunwa
64. George Chimezie Dike
65. Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu
66. Nwannebuike Osmund
67. Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu
68. Damian Uchechukwu Ajah
69. Emeka P. Ejiofor
70. Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke
71. Chinedu Bright Ibeto
72. Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo
73. Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike
74. Jeremiah Utieyin Eki
75. Chima Darlington Duru
76. Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme
77. Obi Onyedika Madekwe
