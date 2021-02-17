From John Adams, Minna

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongunu, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, visited the Government Science School Kagara where one Student was killed and no fewer than 27 others, including three staff, were abducted in the early hours of Wednesday with a firm resolve to rescue the students and the 40 passengers of the state transport authority unhurt.

The Federal Government delegation led by the minister of Information had earlier met with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the government house before proceeding to Kagara for on the spot assessment of the school.

But Mongunu who spoke on behalf of others said the strategy used to get the Kidnapped Kankara schoolboys released unhurt will be adopted to get the students out but said that those behind the kidnap will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We are going to work with our partners, with the community to ensure these students are returned unhurt, I also assure you that we will get them released unharmed.”

He pointed out that the issue of banditry and kidnapping has been a thing of concern to the government but said the administration “has put in place strategies to deal with the situation,” adding that the security agencies “have also restrategised.”

Mongunu disclosed that to improve the security architecture of Niger state four additional units of Mobile policemen have been deployed to the state while his office is working with the DSS and other intelligence groups.

In his remarks, Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Government will not surrender it’s sovereignty to criminals,” Mohammed said promising that the challenges being faced by the country will soon be a thing of the past.

Mohammed said the federal government delegation has endorsed all the strategies put in place to secure the release of the students and their teachers and therefore called for support and cooperation of the public to get the victims released.

The Inspector-General of Police Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Adamu expressed concern with happenings in the state and the North Central and North Western geopolitical regions of the country and therefore called on the communities in these areas to give information that will lead to the arrest of criminal elements in the society.

Earlier the Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed that his government will not pay ransom to bandits because it has been discovered that the money being paid to them have been used to purchase arms and ammunition.

Bello, however, said that any of the bandits that genuinely repent will be assisted by the government to live a normal life.

The federal government delegation later went to Kagara for the spot inspection of the school.