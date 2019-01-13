A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has blasted the planned prosecutions of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, describing the allegations against him as non-issues.

He said the reasons given by the APC were mere diversionary and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to have a rethink.

“President Muhammadu Buhari administration has scored an all-time low by nosediving into a non-issue of charging the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, based on a purported petition submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

“Instead of President Buhari, who claimed inability to afford N55 million party nomination fees, to concentrate on clearing his family name from a severe and historic corruption allegation bordering on acquisition of Keystone Bank and 9 Mobile communication (formerly Etisalat) in a nation he has impoverished as many prominent Nigerians have alluded, he has now resorted to chasing the shadow of the CJN. This is a mere forgetful thought; the CJN as a world traveler and a citizen nearing retirement age of course, is entitled to have a domiciliary bank accounts.

“President Buhari should explain to Nigerians why the unusual delay in the appointment of Onoghen when he was due and if that was connected to charging him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“If the intention of President Buhari is to curry favour from the judiciary or coerce them into doing his bidding against upholding justice, then he has better perished the idea because Nigerians now know better; he will be defeated landslide in the 2019 presidential election,” he said.