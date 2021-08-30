By Bimbola Oyesola

The Federal Government has waded into the crisis in the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), calling for a truce among the warring parties.

Following the intervention of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the aggrieved members have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The document was equally signed by the registrar of Trade Union, Amos Falonipe.

President of the union, Chris Okonkwo, had at a press briefing recently in Lagos narrated the genesis of the crisis, which he said occurred due to the misunderstanding of the proposal to change the venue of the next National Delegates’ Conference from Kano State to Abuja.

In the MoU reached at the end of the reconciliation meeting between the aggrieved members of SSAEAC and its leadership in Abuja last week, the members apologized for their action taken since the crisis, if any.

At the end of the meeting, both sides undertook to respect the sanctity of SSAEAC’s constitution andthe Central Executive Committee, National Executive Council and National Delegates’ Conference decisions.

Both parties agreed that all branches should comply with constitutional provision of remitting 100 per cent and proper deduction of 3k per naira with immediate effect. The parties also agreed that all branches should submit their financial reports from 2016 to date without further delay.

They likewise agreed to abide by the electoral guidelines as already published and in use. However, any observations can be reviewed by the National Executive Council.

Both parties gave irrevocable undertaking not to go back to actions that led to the expulsion, including writing letters outside the constitutionally authorized office of the general secretary.

Consequently, on the instructions of the Registrar of Trade Unions, it was agreed that all actions and decision taken as a result of the crisis, e.g. impeachment, expulsion, letters to banks etc. should be reversed immediately.

On the issue of emergency NEC of August 16, 2021, the next NEC meeting scheduled for October 2021 shall have the opportunity of reviewing decisions on issues of concern taken at that NEC meeting.

Both parties appealed to their members to remain loyal and trust that the association remains strong and united despite the challenges of the past few weeks.

On the advice of the Registrar of Trade Unions and considering the current security situation in the country, both parties accepted to take a second look at the venue of the next National Delegates Conference.

It was agreed that the proposed change in venue would be presented to the next National Executive Council meeting for deliberation.

It was also the consensus that all elections should be free and fair, without undue interference from any quarter.

The agreement advised all external persons/bodies fanning the crisis or the fall of SSAEAC to mind their business because SSAEAC will always overcome all challenges and emerge stronger.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.