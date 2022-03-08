From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned against recruitment of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight on the side of Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The warning is sequel to recent reports that over 100 Nigerians have signified interest at the Ukrainian Embassy, Abuja, to be enlisted as volunteers to strengthen the Ukraine forces.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Ukrainian Embassy was also reported to have told the would-be fighters to provide $1,000 for ticket and visa, even as it assured them of the same emoluments as Ukrainian soldiers.

But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by Francisca Omayuli said the attention of the government was drawn to an alleged ongoing registration of Nigerian volunteers into the fighting force of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The government also said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the embassy to verify the speculation and the Ukrainian embassy refuted the allegation, but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the embassy and indicated their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Furthermore, the embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such, dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The Federal Government said it would continue to engage with the embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent the possibility of the recruitment.