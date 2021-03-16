From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned civil servants against sabotaging service innovation in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the warning, yesterday, in Abuja at the opening of a sensitisation workshop for staff of the newly established Service Innovation Department and Divisions in the federal civil service.

She advised them to prevent the suppression of innovative ideas and to encourage innovation to thrive in the system.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office (OHCSF), Mrs. Ibiene Roberts, the Head of Service said the establishment of a new service innovation department and divisions was to boost innovations and business ideas in the federal civil service.

She said the workshop was designed to sensitise and build capacity for officers who would deliver on the mandate of the new departments and divisions.

“I wish to reemphasise the importance and the cardinal role of the innovation department and divisions, which is to act as a catalyst in our new vision and drive towards a new civil service. In our ongoing stewardship, we have been working closely with key partners and stakeholders towards making the service function better.”

According to her, innovation was a subject matter that for long had gained global interest and popularity as an effective tool for problem solving, improving businesses, corporate governance and scaling up service quality and delivery.