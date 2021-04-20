From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned the Civil Servants that they cannot continue to lag behind and operate in isolation in a world of technological advancement and digitization.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan, gave the warning in Abuja while receiving the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Manual from her private sector partner, the African Initiative for Governance (AIG). She noted that the document is a critical component to overhauling business conduct in Nigeria Civil Service.

The document entails a very thorough process aimed at assisting officers to understand and document their business processes which is a fundamental prerequisite to digitization process, to develop an effective business system as well as significantly avoid operational errors and unwanted work variations.

Yemi- Esan stated that the office of the Head of Service has decided to take the lead and insist on immediate Service Wide development of SOPs by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs.

The selected MDAs on the pilot list are, Federal Civil Service Commission, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, State House and Ministry of Transportation.

Yemi- Esan commended the departmental champions for their commitment and assiduous input that made the actualization of the SOPs a reality.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary Special Duties Office (SDO), Ibiene Roberts, said the SOP manual contains a standardize process, detailed instructions that will help staff of the Head of Service to perform tasks safely and develop effective business system.

Similarly, in his good will message, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategies Office (SPSO), in the office of the Head of Service, Dr. Emmauel Meribole affirmed that the actualisation of the SOPs is a welcome development, whose essence is to ensure uniformity. He urged all Civil Servants to make effective use of the launched SOPs for the good of the Service and as a yardstick for measuring standards in the Civil Service.

The Chairman African Initiative for Governance (AIG), Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhede commended the Head of Service for her immense contributions to transforming the Civil Service to a world class Institution of our dream. He added that the launching of the SOPs manual is a vital landmark achievement for the Nigeria Civil Service.