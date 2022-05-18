From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has said, henceforth, it would monitor closely, activities on Facebook and other social media platforms.

This, the government stated, was to ensure compliance with its demand that Facebook and other social media platforms put an end to the use of their platforms by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to incite violence and instigate ethnic hatred in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this in Abuja at a meeting with a team from Facebook.

Mohammed told the delegation that since IPOB had been proscribed and classified as a terrorist organisation, Facebook had no justification for yielding its platform to the organisation to further its campaign of hate and destabilisation of the country.

“I have called this meeting to enable us to discuss the increasing use of Facebook by separatists and anarchists, especially those of them based outside the country, to instigate violence and ethnic hatred in Nigeria.

“For whatever reason, they seem to have now chosen Facebook as their platform of choice. And their tools include disinformation, incendiary statements and hate speech. They use Facebook broadcasts to reach their followers who are in thousands. They tag those opposed to their violent ways as ‘saboteurs’ who must be attacked, maimed and killed. They use both English and their local language as it suits them,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed further said the activities of IPOB have real-life implications, saying: “By purveying hate and inciting violence, people are getting killed, while private and public property are being attacked and destroyed. Security agencies and other symbols of government are their choice targets.’’

The minister also said despite the numerous complaints to Facebook on the activities of IPOB, nothing has been done by the company to curtail the group’s excesses on the social media platform.