The Director of Press, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, in a statement said the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, gave made the statement when he paid an on-the- spot assessment visit to the Jos Federal Marriage Registry.

Belgore explained that the warning was against the backdrop of an act of negligence of duties that happened at the Benin Federal Marriage Registry recently.

“I will reiterate that anybody caught engaging in corruption, absence from duty post, negligence to duties and such likes, will be made to face serious disciplinary actions.

“You have to do your work, if you do well, you will be handsomely rewarded,” he stressed.

He assured the Jos registry of the Federal Government’s support.

Also speaking, the registrar in charge of the Jos registry, Dawam Barbara, thanked Belgore and his team for the visit and promised the commitment of officers to discharging their statutory duties effectively and efficiently.