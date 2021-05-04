From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned the general public to be aware of fraudsters calling for submission of CVs for non-existing positions using social media platforms.

In a statement by Director (Information)

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, advised the public to ignore such messages.

The statement read thus: “The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to false information circulating on the social media through emails, text messages and other outlets urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to facilitate their selection for various federal government appointments.

“The SGF has also observed, with dismay, that such fraudsters have become so desperate to such an extent that they resort to sending fake advertisements for supply of some medical diagnostic equipment to his Office.

“The Public is, by this notice, advised to disregard such information as the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has no such mandate and has never requested for such information nor does it advertise for the procurement of medical diagnostic equipment of any sort.

“In view of the above, the SGF warns originators of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using his Office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the wrath of the law.”