The Federal Government and the World Bank will be holding a virtual meeting today to discuss modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data on employment statistics.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this Wednesday while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in his office.

Ngige said, “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow. The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format for arriving at such Employment Index.”

Ngige who described the meeting as very important, recalled that he had on several occasions queried the employment statistics released by the NBS. Regarding the review of labour laws in the country, the Minister said “progress has been made and it is now at the validation stage” and expressed gratitude to CIPM for being part of the process

“On your request to play more active role, it is the more, the merrier. We will be happy to have you on board, as you are part and parcel of our Ministry. The institute has grown and will continue to grow. For us in the Ministry, our doors remain open whenever you want us to assist.”

Ngige accepted the offer from the CIPM for his induction into the Institute in recognition of his competence and frontline position in managing labour and industrial relations in the country.

Earlier, the President of CIPM, Wale Adeniran, told the Minister that they came to celebrate him for his role in managing industrial crisis, which enables the economy to run.