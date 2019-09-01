Fredunde Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government and World Health Organisation (WHO) have expressed confidence in the efficacy of herbal medicines to cure some diseases.

They suggested that herbal medicines have proven to be effective in treatment of some ailments, and should be integrated into health science studies to encourage superior research and use of the herbal medicines.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, gave the suggestion in a statement to commemorate the 17th African Traditional Medicine day with a theme that focuses on integrating traditional medicine in health sciences curricula in universities in the African Region.